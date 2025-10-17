For the first time during the full-scale war, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with KABs
on October 16, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians attacked Mykolaiv guided aerial bombs (KABs). This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim on the air of the telethon.
According to him, two Russian drones flew to Mykolaiv.
"But the type is being established there, so I won't dwell on it in detail. But in principle, this is the first time since the beginning of the [full-scale] war that the outskirts of the city were attacked by KABs," the official said.
Earlier, on the day of the strike, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the military is investigating the type of target used by Russia to hit Mykolaiv.
According to the air force, the Russians launched these weapons from a Su-34 aircraft from the Black Sea.
There were no casualties as a result of this attack in Mykolaiv.
- On the night of October 17, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih with a wave of drones.
Comments (0)