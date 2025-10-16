UFA are finding out the type of target that Russia used to attack Mykolaiv on October 16. Before that, we wrote about the KAB

At noon, the occupiers launched an unknown target from a Su-34 from the Black Sea

Mykolaiv (Photo: Depositphotos)

The military is investigating the type of air target that Russians used to strike Mykolaiv at noon on Thursday. This was reported to by The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Around 12:00 on October 16, a Su-34 was seen launching from the Black Sea. The air attack vehicle was aimed at Mykolaiv.

The Air Force added that the place where the munition fell has been established, preliminarily without casualties.

"The relevant services are working on the spot to determine the type of aircraft," the statement said.

At the same time, at 12:04 a.m. warned about a guided aerial bomb in the direction of Mykolaiv. Telegram channels also wrote about the attack on the city, noting that it was the first strike on the city with this type of weapon.

On the night of October 16, Russian troops launched an air strike on gas production infrastructure in Poltava region.

Drones and missiles flew toward Pavlohrad, Poltava, Kremenchuk, Dnipro and other cities.

Russians attacked with more than 300 drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of which were ballistic missiles.