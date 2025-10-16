Russia attacks with 37 missiles and more than 300 UAVs: strikes with "shaheds" with cluster munitions

Russia launches another massive attack against Ukrainian energy sector and civilians. Zelenskyy says "double terror" is being used

Consequences in Poltava region (Photo: SES)

On the night of October 16, Russia again targeted Ukraine's energy sector and civilian infrastructure, launching dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, including those with "cassettes." This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Russians attacked with more than 300 drones and 37 missiles, many of them ballistic missiles.

"And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror - they are hitting with 'shaheds' with cluster munitions, and repeatedly striking to wound firefighters and power engineers who are working to restore the damage," Zelensky said .

The infrastructure of Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions was under attack. Nizhyn was attacked in Chernihiv region - damaged post office, one person was wounded.

In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and a part of the State Emergency Service. There are wounded.

"This fall, the Russians are using every day to strike at our energy infrastructure. Putin is deaf to everything the world says, so the only language he can still understand is the language of pressure. Pressure by sanctions, pressure by long-range," the President emphasized.