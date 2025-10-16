Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones: explosions were heard

Russia launches new massive attack on Ukraine: launches "Chessmen", "Daggers" and ballistic missiles

On the night of October 16 and in the morning, Russia massively attacks Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. Explosions are heard in a number of regions.

The Air Force reported numerous groups of Russian drones headed for Poltava region, western Ukraine, Kharkiv, Donetsk and other regions at night and early in the morning.

At 05:19, the MiG-31K, which is the carrier of the Daggers, took off.

Later, the military reported launching missiles toward Pavlohrad, Poltava, Kremenchuk, and Dnipro.

At 05:58, the threat to the MiG-31K was announced as over, and at 06:19, the MiG-31K took off again from the Savasleyka airfield.

At the same time, missile launches continued, and monitoring channels also reported on ballistics.

From 06:43, the threat to MiG-31K is withdrawn.

Suspilne correspondents reported explosions in Kharkiv region, Kropyvnytskyi , Poltava and Chernihiv .