Russia massively attacked Nizhyn with drones. Residential buildings were hit, two people were wounded

On the evening of October 15, Russia attacked two residential buildings with drones, as well as a building housing a Nova Poshta store and a branch

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA)

On the evening of October 15, Russian troops attacked Nizhyn in Chernihiv region with drones. The shelling hit residential buildings, and two people were wounded, according to the mayor Oleksandr Kodol and the head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus.

According to Kodol, the drones hit two residential buildings, as well as a building housing a Nova Poshta store and a branch.

He also called on the local stockpile drinking and process water, charge phones, power banks, and flashlights.

It is noted that the Russians are hitting critical and civilian infrastructure.