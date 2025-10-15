Russia massively attacked Nizhyn with drones. Residential buildings were hit, two people were wounded
On the evening of October 15, Russian troops attacked Nizhyn in Chernihiv region with drones. The shelling hit residential buildings, and two people were wounded, according to the mayor Oleksandr Kodol and the head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus.
According to Kodol, the drones hit two residential buildings, as well as a building housing a Nova Poshta store and a branch.
He also called on the local stockpile drinking and process water, charge phones, power banks, and flashlights.
It is noted that the Russians are hitting critical and civilian infrastructure.
- On the night of October 10, Russia massively attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure, having launched more than 450 drones and more than three dozen missiles.
- It was damaged energy facility in Nizhyn district Chernihiv region. In Kirovohrad region, the attack shut down the Dnipro-Kirovohrad water pumping station in Svitlovodsk.
- As Russia has once again begun to inflict massive attacks on electric power facilities power outages have resumed in Ukraine.
