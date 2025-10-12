Blackout in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling of energy facilities. Odesa region also suffered

Resilience centers set up in Donetsk region where residents can recharge gadgets and keep warm

Power plants are working (Illustrative photo: DTEK)

Donetsk region was cut off from electricity as a result of Russian attacks on October 12. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

In the morning, Russia targeted the region's energy infrastructure, causing a blackout. Currently, specialists have already begun repairs to restore power as soon as possible. However, the final extent of the damage and the timeframe for restoration are yet to be determined .

There are invincibility centers in the region with heat, electricity and the Internet.

Filashkin noted that he would provide additional updates on the situation.

UPDATED at 08:44. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi is also partially without electricity due to a nighttime attack by Russians, , the city council said. Critical infrastructure facilities of the community were partially damaged, resulting in temporary power and water supply in some areas of the city.

Employees of the city's utilities and DTEK specialists are currently carrying out repair and restoration work. Estimated time of resumption of water supply to the water supply network is 12:30 p.m .