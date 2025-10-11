Russia has attacked Odesa with drones. Energy sector, high-rise buildings and a hotel were damaged – photos

As a result of Russian shelling on the night of October 11, 44 settlements in Odesa region remain without electricity supply

The aftermath of the attack

The Russian army attacked Odesa and the region with drones. The strike damaged energy facilities, high-rise buildings, private homes and a hotel, and one person was reported wounded, the head of the Odesa regional military administration said Oleg Kiper and regional prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, the massive shelling damaged power facilities. Currently, 44 settlements remain without power supply.

Also damaged were a three-story building of a hotel and restaurant complex, two private houses, and the glazing of one of the floors of a 25-story residential building.

A 47-year-old woman was injured in the attack and taken to hospital.