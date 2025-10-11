Russia has attacked Odesa with drones. Energy sector, high-rise buildings and a hotel were damaged – photos
The Russian army attacked Odesa and the region with drones. The strike damaged energy facilities, high-rise buildings, private homes and a hotel, and one person was reported wounded, the head of the Odesa regional military administration said Oleg Kiper and regional prosecutor's office.
According to the prosecutor's office, the massive shelling damaged power facilities. Currently, 44 settlements remain without power supply.
Also damaged were a three-story building of a hotel and restaurant complex, two private houses, and the glazing of one of the floors of a 25-story residential building.
A 47-year-old woman was injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
- on October 10, Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy sector – the enemy launched more than 450 drones and more than three dozen missiles.
- In Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions, the following began to operate emergency shutdownsand as of 20:30 in Kyiv fully restored water supply after the attack, but not everyone has been restored to electricity.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the weather conditions reduced the effectiveness of repelling a Russian attack by 20-30%. According to him, the impact on October 10 was strong, but "not fatal."
Comments (0)