Zelenskyy believes weather conditions reduced repulsion of Russian attack by 20-30%

President says Russian strike on October 10 was strong but not fatal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Weather conditions have reduced the effectiveness of repelling a Russian attack by about a third, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a briefing, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net.

Commenting on the night attack, the Head of State said that the main attack was on four regions. He added that this was not the first such attack.

"I would say that the weather conditions somewhere reduced our reflection, I believe, by about 20-30 percent. I think it had this effect," Zelensky explained.

In his opinion, it is a strong blow, but "definitely not fatal." President expresses hope for quick restoration of power supply.

Amid another massive attack, Zelensky said that partners should help Ukraine and the United States should "calm down" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.