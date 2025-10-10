Klitschko: A new attack is predicted. Stock up on food, medicine and water

Residents of Kyiv are urged to stock up on food and water as another attack is expected in the coming days. This was reported to by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

He also advised to prepare a first aid kit and warm clothes, and to charge autonomous power devices. He also urged citizens not to ignore the alarms.

"The situation is complicated. Let's tell the truth and not engage in self-complacency. Because the enemy does not stop. A new attack is expected in the coming days... I appeal to the people of Kyiv to concentrate and act pragmatically," Klitschko emphasized .

He noted that all city services are working around the clock and in an enhanced mode to restore the stable operation of the city's life support systems. As of 17:00, more than 423,000 consumers have been restored to electricity after the night attack, and work is ongoing.

Water supply was also restored, and the system is operating normally.