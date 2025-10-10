Emergency power outages have begun: photos and details of the consequences of the massive attack

In a number of regions, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced due to another Russian shelling. There is destruction and casualties

Consequences in Kyiv region (Photo: SES)

Following a massive Russian missile and drone attack, emergency blackout schedules are being introduced in a number of Ukrainian regions. This was reported by local power distribution companies and government officials.

For example, due to Russian attacks on the energy sector, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Sumy region. They are valid for 10 consumer queues.

Also, there are emergency blackouts in Poltava region. An energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged. 16,578 homes and 800 legal entities were left without electricity.

A power facility in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region was also damaged. There are also blackouts there.

About 28,000 families in Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region are without electricity.

Critical and social infrastructure facilities are being switched to generators.

The State Emergency Service reported that at night in Brovary, the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on a two-story building of a convenience store. This caused a fire and partial destruction of the building .

Also, according to the JMA, three multi-storey buildings, four food kiosks were damaged, two cars were destroyed and two damaged. The explosive wave damaged the facades of the high-rise buildings and smashed windows .

In Kirovohrad region, an attack – shut down the water pumping station of the Dnipro-Kirovohrad water utility in Svitlovodsk. Currently, the pressure in the water supply system has decreased, and the system is operating in an economical mode.

Dnipro region was massively attacked by Russia with UAVs and missiles, Head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. Energy infrastructure was hit, fires broke out.

Three injured in Kryvyi Rih due to rocket attack.

The Ukrainian community of Sinelnykivka district was also on fire. The fire engulfed a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding.

A private house caught fire in Mykolaiv community due to a UAV hit.

In Cherkasy region, there are consequences for the infrastructure. Three people sought medical help.