Sikorsky offered to help Ukraine after the attack, but Poland cannot close the sky now

Polish citizens support the idea of closing the skies over Ukraine, but the decision is up to NATO

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: ERA)

Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance after the massive attack on October 10 on the energy infrastructure. This was stated at a press conference during a visit to Lviv by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski , reports Reuters.

"At your disposal are generators, additional electricity supplies, accelerated construction of energy interconnections between Ukraine and Poland and, of course, our LNG terminal in Świnoujście," he said .

Sikorsky noted that the shelling on October 10 is another escalation aimed at "intimidating people on the eve of winter.".

He was also asked whether Poland could "close the skies" over Ukraine, i.e. start shooting down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace. The Polish minister replied that the citizens of the country support this idea, but the decision is up to NATO.

"Poland is a member of NATO, and therefore we have to wait for a decision from NATO," Sikorski said .