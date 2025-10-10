Number of patrols increased in Kyiv and other cities after Russian shelling

Law enforcement and other services are involved to respond quickly to possible emergencies in the event of emergency power outages

Photo: Kyiv police

Following Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector, the number of police patrols on the streets and in transport in Kyiv and other regions has been increased. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the capital's police .

Law enforcement officials emphasized that police officers, special forces, explosives experts, dog handlers and other services are involved to ensure the safety of citizens, respond promptly to calls and help residents in emergencies that may arise during a power outage.

Increased number of foot and car patrols on Kyiv streets.

Here – contacts of the Kyiv police in WhatsApp, Viber and Telegram in case of absence of mobile communication.