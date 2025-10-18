Russians dropped a missile on Lozova: a fire broke out, there are victims – photos

Russians dropped a missile on Lozova: a fire broke out, there are victims – photossupplemented
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
On the evening of Saturday, October 18, Russians launched an air strike on Lozova, Kharkiv region, injuring six people. This was reported to by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
The occupants attacked the settlement around 17:30. As a result of the shelling, a private house on an area of 80 square meters caught fire. In addition, 11 private houses were damaged.
Six people were injured: 47-year-old, 77-year-old, 51-year-old, 80-year-old and 66-year-old women. A 39-year-old man was also wounded.
Subsequently, Sinegubov clarified that the 47-year-old and 77-year-old women had received explosive injuries and were hospitalized. Four other victims were treated by medics at the scene.
- Russians are striking Kharkiv region on a daily basis. On the night of October 12, Russia attacked an educational institution in Chuhuiv. A child was injured as a result of the shelling.
- On October 13, the occupiers attacked a dormitory in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a drone and shelled the city with guided bombs.
