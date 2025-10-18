Russians dropped a missile on Lozova: a fire broke out, there are victims – photos

Five women and one man injured in Russian air strike on Kharkiv region

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of Saturday, October 18, Russians launched an air strike on Lozova, Kharkiv region, injuring six people. This was reported to by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The occupants attacked the settlement around 17:30. As a result of the shelling, a private house on an area of 80 square meters caught fire. In addition, 11 private houses were damaged.

Six people were injured: 47-year-old, 77-year-old, 51-year-old, 80-year-old and 66-year-old women. A 39-year-old man was also wounded.

Subsequently, Sinegubov clarified that the 47-year-old and 77-year-old women had received explosive injuries and were hospitalized. Four other victims were treated by medics at the scene.

