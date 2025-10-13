Russia attacks a store in Chernihiv region and a hostel in Kharkiv. There is a dead man – photos
on October 13, Russian troops attacked a store in Chernihiv region and a dormitory in Kharkiv with drones. This was reported by State Emergency Service of Chernihiv Oblast and Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.
According to the State Emergency Service, a drone hit a store in Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, causing a fire. The impact killed one person and injured another.
In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked a dormitory in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a drone. The shelling damaged the windows of the dormitory and two civilian cars.
The prosecutor's office clarified that the FPV drone hit the building. They also added that IDPs live in this building.
- On the night of October 12, Russia attacked an educational institution in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack a child was injured.
- on October 13, due to a Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region wounding were awarded to two DTEK employees.
