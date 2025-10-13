Russians attacked Kharkiv with KABs: a medical facility was hit, there are victims

Four people were wounded in a Russian air strike on Kharkiv on Monday

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of Monday, October 13, Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, there are victims. This was reported by the mayor of the regional center Igor Terekhov.

He said that Sloboda district was under attack. In addition, a large fire broke out in the Saltiv district.

Subsequently, Terekhov clarified that he was aware of a hit on the territory of the medical facility. According to preliminary information, one of the outbuildings was destroyed.

As of 22:22, four people have been reported injured. At least 12 private cars were damaged.

Later, Terekhov said that three districts of Kharkiv were partially de-energized as a result of the shelling.