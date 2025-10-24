Russian troops massively attack Kherson with MLRS: there are dead and wounded – photos

Russian troops massively attack Kherson with MLRS: there are dead and wounded – photosupdated
On the morning of October 24, Russian troops attacked Kherson with a multiple launch rocket system, resulting in deaths and injuries – the number is growing. This was reported to by Kherson Regional Military Administration and the Prosecutor's Office.
At about 07:30, the occupants fired on the Korabelny district of the city. A 16-year-old teenager was hit. He sustained a mine-blast injury, a concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his torso and face.
Prosecutor's Office reports two dead and 11 wounded as of 09:29. The JMA as of 09:47 reports two dead and 14 wounded.
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson regional military administration, one woman was killed in the morning shelling of Korabelny district.
Multifamily and private buildings damaged as a result of hostile strikes.
- on October 23, Russian propagandists announced the alleged "capture" of Kherson, but the Southern Defense Forces denied these statements and said that there was silence in the area of Ostrov and Sadove, and that there was no enemy in the Korabel neighborhood.
