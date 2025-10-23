Propagandists claim a "landing" in Kherson. Defense forces denied it – video

Russians claim "successful" crossing of the Dnipro and consolidation on the right bank of Kherson

Soldiers of the 34th Brigade (screenshot from the video of the Southern Defense Forces)

Russian propagandists claimed the alleged presence of Russian infantry on the right bank of the Dnipro River and the "capture" of Kherson. However, the information is untrue., stated Southern Defense Forces.

on October 23, Vladimir Saldo, who is the Kremlin's governor in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, reported that scouts and paratroopers of the "Dnipro" military grouping allegedly conducted an operation to cross the Dnipro River. The enemy allegedly managed to seize a bridgehead on Karantynny Island in Kherson and repel attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The bridgehead is allegedly "securely fixed," and approaches are being mined, which proves "new opportunities for Russian control over the western part of Kherson."

The Defense Forces stated that these statements are fake. Silence reigns in the area of Ostrov and Sadove, and there is no enemy in the Korabel neighborhood.

"The 34th Separate Marine Coastal Defense Brigade is holding its positions firmly, continuously controlling the Dnipro coastline (Antonivka, Sadove, Kherson). All enemy attempts to get closer to the river are immediately stopped. The enemy's "successes" exist only on the Internet. The bank is fully under the control of the 34th Brigade," the military said .