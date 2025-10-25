Russians attack Ukraine with nine Iskanders and 62 attack drones

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

From the evening of October 24 to the night of October 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles, reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the occupiers used nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as 62 Shahed, Gerber and other types of attack UAVs (about 40 of them were Shahed) from the directions of Kursk and Orel in Russia and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Preliminary, as of 9:00 a.m., the air defense managed to shoot down or suppress four ballistic missiles and 50 Russian Shaheds, Gerber and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

At the same time, five ballistic missiles and 12 attack drones were recorded in 11 locations, as well as the wreckage of downed drones falling in four locations.

According to the PS, at the time of their publication, the attack was still ongoing: several Russian UAVs were in the airspace.

The State Emergency Service reported the death of a rescuer and a woman, the injury of one rescuer and seven people as a result of a second missile strike in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Occupants' attack hit Petropavlivska community in Synelnykivskyi district

"Two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings and shops were damaged," the SES reports.

Also in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the invaders fired kamikaze drones at the Pokrovsk community, destroying a residential building and setting off a fire, but there were no casualties. In addition, a garage with a car inside caught fire during an artillery shelling of Nikopol.

The SES reported that all fires had been extinguished.

