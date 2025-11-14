"Zircon and the damaged Azerbaijani embassy. Zelensky talks about Russia's new attack

The aggressor state used dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones for another massive attack. It was a specially calculated attack, the President said

The aftermath in Kyiv (Photo: National Police)

On the night of November 14, Russia launched about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aerial missiles, at Ukraine. Earlier, the aggressor state hit Sumy region with a Zircon hypersonic missile, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv was damaged. This was reported to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Dozens of people were injured in the attack, including children and a pregnant woman. Four people were killed.

"It was a specially calculated attack to harm people and civilian infrastructure as much as possible. In Kyiv alone, dozens of high-rise buildings have been destroyed. The Azerbaijani embassy was damaged by Iskander debris," the president said .

The main focus of the attack was the capital, but there were also attacks in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

According to preliminary data, in the morning, Russians used a Zircon missile in Sumy region.

The head of Sumy city military administration Sergey Krivosheenko reported to that at 07:05 a powerful explosion was heard in the city – a rocket attack took place on the outskirts. Preliminary, no one was injured.

The explosion damaged the asphalt surface, caused a fire hydrant to burst and water to leak. The section of the road in the direction of Starye Selo is temporarily blocked, but the exit from the city remains free for traffic.

BACKGROUND 3M22 Zircon is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile adopted by the Russian Federation in January 2023. The enemy claimed the following missile characteristics: range – 600-1500 km; speed – up to Mach 8-9; warhead weight – about 300-400 kg.



Russia has already hit Kyiv with this missile in February 2024.