Kyiv region under massive attack: Russians hit houses and critical infrastructure

On the night of November 14, Kyiv and the region experienced one of Russia's most powerful attacks. Russians simultaneously fired Kalibr, Kinzhal, Iskander missiles and attack drones at the region.

"Shaheed" (Illustrative photo: Pacific Press)

The Kyiv region and capital came under a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on the night of November 14. Russia launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and residential areas, which led to significant destruction and fires in several areas of the region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk .

As a result of the air strikes, private houses in Bucha, Vyshhorod and Fastiv districts caught fire. In Bila Tserkva district, the fire engulfed warehouses, and in Obukhiv district, a car was destroyed. A 55-year-old man suffered thermal burns in Bila Tserkva and was hospitalized.

During the attack, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian Federation used Kalibr cruise missiles, Kinzhal airborne ballistic missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, as well as strike and simulation drones.

All weapons were aimed primarily at energy facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as at certain communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

As of 03:51, it was reported that the number of victims in the Kyiv region had increased to six, including a seven-year-old child.

A man born in 1985 was injured in Fastiv district. Three people were injured in Vyshgorod district: a 47-year-old man with a cut wound, a seven-year-old child with a facial injury, and a 56-year-old man with a head injury. In Buchansky district, a woman born in 1969 was injured, and in Bila Tserkva, a 55-year-old man was hospitalized with burns .