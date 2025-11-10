Russia strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a church and a bank catch fire – photos

Occupants launch attack drones in Sinelnykivka district: church dome and roof of bank building catch fire

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones, damaging a church and a bank. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko and State Emergency Service .

As a result of shelling in Sinelnykivka district, a church caught fire (dome caught fire), a bank building was damaged (roof burned) in Vasylkivska community.

Fires extinguished, no casualties.