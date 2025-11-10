Russia strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a church and a bank catch fire – photos
Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones, damaging a church and a bank. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko and State Emergency Service .

As a result of shelling in Sinelnykivka district, a church caught fire (dome caught fire), a bank building was damaged (roof burned) in Vasylkivska community.

Fires extinguished, no casualties.

  • November 9 and 10 have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro because of the massive attack on the night of November 8, when a Russian drone hit a high-rise building.
