Russia strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a church and a bank catch fire – photos
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones, damaging a church and a bank. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko and State Emergency Service .
As a result of shelling in Sinelnykivka district, a church caught fire (dome caught fire), a bank building was damaged (roof burned) in Vasylkivska community.
Fires extinguished, no casualties.
- November 9 and 10 have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro because of the massive attack on the night of November 8, when a Russian drone hit a high-rise building.
Comments (0)