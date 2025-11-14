Six dead in Kyiv. Rescuers clear the rubble in a high-rise building – photos, video
Ульяна Кукуруза
News editor at LIGA.net
In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of a nine-story building damaged by a massive Russian missile and drone attack. The State Emergency Service reported to that it had unblocked another body.
As of 13:50, six people have been reported dead in Kyiv .
Five people were injured. 17 people, including a child, were rescued by rescuers.
Rescue operations continue.
