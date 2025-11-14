Six dead in Kyiv. Rescuers clear the rubble in a high-rise building – photos, video

In Kyiv, another body was pulled out of the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building, bringing the death toll from Russian shelling to six

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble of a nine-story building damaged by a massive Russian missile and drone attack. The State Emergency Service reported to that it had unblocked another body.

As of 13:50, six people have been reported dead in Kyiv .

Five people were injured. 17 people, including a child, were rescued by rescuers.

Rescue operations continue.

