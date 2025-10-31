Sergiy Flesh explains what has changed in Russian "shahed" attacks

Serhiy Flesh (Photo: Facebook account of the expert)

The Russians continue to use the tactic of massive raids during drone attacks on Ukraine, and are unlikely to abandon it. This was stated in interview LIGA.net said Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), a military specialist in electronic warfare and communications systems and head of the Center for Radio Technologies.

He said that the Shahids continue to use the tactic of massive raids. Russian drones concentrate around one city or point and try to break through the air defense in that direction.

"Russia has realized that this tactic is effective, and they are unlikely to abandon it. Somewhere they are trying to play with altitudes. Somewhere they use a tricky flight technique – they can fly in zigzags or semicircles, barreling right and left, up and down," added Flesch.

He emphasized that this is all done to complicate the work on them.

"In addition, we see "Shahids" carrying anti-tank magnetic mines that are being dropped on Ukrainian territory. We first spotted them in early fall," the expert said.

Currently, they are most often recorded in Sumy region. In his opinion, this is how the Russians are looking for additional ways to use "chess" against Ukraine.