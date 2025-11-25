Port infrastructure and energy facilities attacked in Odesa region: six injured, including children

Photo: SES

Russians have attacked the energy and port infrastructure of Odesa region, injuring six people. This was reported by State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the regional military administration Oleg Kiper.

In the evening of November 24 and on the night of November 25, Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa region, causing new damage and fires at energy and port infrastructure facilities. Equipment was also damaged.

Six people, including two children, were injured by falling debris.

In Odesa, in the evening of November 24, in several districts, there were problems with light due to an enemy attack.