Several districts of Odesa face power outages after Russian attack

Several districts of Odesa have experienced problems with electricity due to the occupiers' drone attack on the city. About this reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration.

"As a result of the enemy attack, there is no electricity supply in several areas of the city. The city operational headquarters is working," the official wrote, adding that points of invincibility in the city is open around the clock.

Lysak also added that there are interruptions in electric transport on some routes, and the relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

There are no other official details yet.

Air alert in Odesa and the region lasted more than two and a half hours until 20:47, Air Force warned about the Russian drone attack.