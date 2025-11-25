Russian drone found in Romania. Defense Minister explains why it was not shot down

German and Romanian pilots had permission to shoot down the UAV, but did not do so

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

A Russian drone without a combat unit was found in Romania, which flew into the country on Tuesday, November 25. This was announced by the country's Defense Minister Ionuţ Mosteanu, reports Digi24.

According to him, the drone was found in Vaslui County. It is likely to be a UAV that entered Romanian airspace in the morning, which triggered the alert system.

The drone was not equipped with explosives, and the Romanian and German pilots, although authorized to hit the target, did not shoot it down to avoid possible collateral damage, Mosztianu said.

"I will look at the report on the mission, but it is likely that after analyzing the potential collateral damage they could have caused by using weapons over Romanian territory, they decided not to open fire," said the Romanian Defense Minister.

A Russian drone entered Ukrainian airspace on Tuesday morning. Aircraft taking off from the ground periodically detected the UAV on radar because it was flying too low.

On the night of November 19, one unmanned aerial vehicle violated airspace in Romania and Moldova, as confirmed by the military of both countries.

November 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova protested to the Russian ambassador in connection with the flight of a drone over the country's territory.

November 25 Russian drone crashes on the roof of a house in Moldova.