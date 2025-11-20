Moldova hands Russian ambassador a note of protest over drone strike

Oleg Ozerov claims that there is no evidence that the drone that violated Moldova's airspace was Russian-made

Oleh Ozerov (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On November 20, Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, arrived at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he was protested over a drone flying over the country's territory. This was reported by the media NewsMaker.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the drone incident that occurred on the night of November 19 and viewed it as a serious violation of national sovereignty that threatens the security of citizens and stability in the region.

On Thursday, November 20, Ozerov was summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note of protest. At the same time, he rejected Russia's involvement in the UAV flight.

"There was a protest over the drone's flight, but no evidence was presented that it was a Russian-made drone. That's why we wondered why the Russian ambassador was invited and not the Ukrainian one," the diplomat commented cynically.

He added that the drone flew into Moldova from the territory of Ukraine. Ozerov emphasized that there is no evidence that this was a deliberate act.

"That is why such protests cause us frank surprise," the Russian official summarized.

On the night of November 19, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine. They launched 48 missiles and more than 470 drones.

One drone violated airspace in Romania and Moldova, as confirmed by the military of both countries.