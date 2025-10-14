Romanian President Explains Why He Sees No Risk of Russia's Attack on Moldova

Ukraine is resisting, which means that access to Moldova from this side is impossible, said Nicuşor Dan

Nikushor Dan (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

Romanian President Nicusor Dan believes that there is currently no risk of Russia attacking Moldova. His words are quoted by the media Digi24.

According to Dana, there is no military threat to Moldova from Russia now.

"The Republic of Moldova has only two neighbors: Ukraine and Romania. Fortunately, Ukraine is resisting, which means that access to Moldova from this side is impossible, and even more so from Romania, which is a NATO member state. Therefore, as long as Ukraine resists, there is no such danger," said the Romanian president.

He suggested that if pro-Russian forces won the parliamentary elections in Moldova, there would be a danger of Russian military reinforcement in Transnistria.

"If the pro-Russian forces had won, they would have strengthened the small armed forces of about 1,000 people that are now in Transnistria. But yes, as long as Ukraine resists, Moldova is not under any threat," Dan reiterated.