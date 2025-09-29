Sandu's party won almost 50% of the vote in Moldova's elections

Sandu's party won almost 50% of the vote in Moldova's electionsupdated
In Moldova, after counting 99.21% of protocols from polling stations, the Action and Solidarity Party (Partidul Acțiune și Solidaritate, PAS) of President Maia Sandu won almost 50% of the vote. The results are published on the website of the Central Election Commission of Moldova.
As of the morning of September 29, preliminary election results are as follows:
→ PAS – 49.91%;
→ pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc – 24.33%;
→ block "Alternative" – 8.01%;
→ "Our Party" ("Partidul Nostru") – 6.23%;
→ Partidul politic "Democraţia Acasă" – 5.64%.
BACKGROUNDThe electoral threshold for parliamentary elections in Moldova is 5% for political parties, 7% for electoral blocs (associations of parties), and 2% for independent candidates.
In Moldova, the prime minister is nominated by the president in consultation with the parliamentary majority. The government as a whole must receive the support of the parliament through a vote of confidence. The parliament approves the government after the prime minister has presented his candidacy, government composition, and program. Thus, if Sandu's party wins, it will be able to form a government on its own.
