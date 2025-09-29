Sandu's party won almost 50% of the vote in Moldova's elections

As of the morning of September 29, preliminary election results are as follows:

→ PAS – 49.91%;

→ pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc – 24.33%;

→ block "Alternative" – 8.01%;

→ "Our Party" ("Partidul Nostru") – 6.23%;

→ Partidul politic "Democraţia Acasă" – 5.64%.

BACKGROUND

The electoral threshold for parliamentary elections in Moldova is 5% for political parties, 7% for electoral blocs (associations of parties), and 2% for independent candidates.In Moldova, the prime minister is nominated by the president in consultation with the parliamentary majority. The government as a whole must receive the support of the parliament through a vote of confidence. The parliament approves the government after the prime minister has presented his candidacy, government composition, and program. Thus, if Sandu's party wins, it will be able to form a government on its own.