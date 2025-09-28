"Within the framework of Russian interference". Foreign polling stations were "mined" during the elections in Moldova

Cases of reported bombs at Moldovan polling stations were recorded in Europe and the United States

Illustrative photo: Facebook / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova

During the parliamentary elections in Moldova, there were reports of fake "mining" of foreign polling stations. About this reported Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The bomb warnings started exactly as the authorities warned that this would happen as part of Russia's interference in the electoral process in the Republic of Moldova," the post of 14:46 Kyiv time reads.

The agency reported that such cases were recorded in Brussels (Belgium), Rome and Genoa (Italy), Bucharest (Romania), Asheville (USA, North Carolina) and Alicante (Spain).

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry noted that the country's state institutions had prepared for such a scenario, established "clear procedures" and cooperated with partners from other countries to ensure that the electoral process would not be affected.

However, later all polling stations outside of Moldova, where false bomb threats were recorded, were operating as usual, reported the agency almost two hours after the first post.

Currently known about the participation in the elections of more than 200,000 Moldovans abroad.