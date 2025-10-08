Moldova approves the country's military strategy until 2035

The approved strategy defines 18 priority areas aimed at the development of the Armed Forces of Moldova

Army of Moldova (Photo: nara.getarchive.net)

At a meeting on October 8, the Government of Moldova approved the country's military strategy for 2025-2035. About it reports Rupor.md.

It is noted that the draft strategy envisages a program of "technological modernization, strengthening defense capabilities and bringing the army in line with European and international standards."

In total, the document defines 18 priority areas aimed at developing the country's armed forces.

The strategy also states that the development of military capabilities will be carried out in compliance with the principle of "neutrality and exclusively defensive nature" of Moldova's security policy. The government plans to gradually increase budget allocations for defense while modernizing the organizational and technological structure of the army.

The goal of the strategy is to create "effective, professional and compatible with Western standards armed forces."

The document also envisages modernization of command, control and communication systems, expansion of the role of the armed forces in managing internal crises and contribution to regional security.

"The key element of the new strategy is Moldova's rapprochement with the European Union's defense standards and participation in international peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the UN, OSCE and EU," the publication writes.