Moldova spreads fake news about "sending troops to Ukraine" before elections

Sandu emphasized that Moldova is a neutral state, so the information about the alleged deployment of troops is fake

Moldovan Army (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

In Moldova, on the eve of the parliamentary elections, fakes about the alleged "sending of troops to Ukraine" began to be spread on social media. About this reported igor Zakharov, the press secretary of the President of Moldova, reports Newsmaker.

Zakharov emphasized that Moldova is a neutral state, so the information about the alleged agreements on sending troops to Ukraine is false and created to intimidate people.

"Moldova is a neutral state and will remain so. All the stories about the alleged agreements on sending troops are outright lies," Zakharov wrote.