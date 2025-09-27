Moldova spreads fake news about "sending troops to Ukraine" before elections
In Moldova, on the eve of the parliamentary elections, fakes about the alleged "sending of troops to Ukraine" began to be spread on social media. About this reported igor Zakharov, the press secretary of the President of Moldova, reports Newsmaker.
Zakharov emphasized that Moldova is a neutral state, so the information about the alleged agreements on sending troops to Ukraine is false and created to intimidate people.
"Moldova is a neutral state and will remain so. All the stories about the alleged agreements on sending troops are outright lies," Zakharov wrote.
- on September 22, Bloomberg wrote that Russia had developed plan to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova.
- On the same day in Moldova, law enforcement officers conducted more than 250 searches as part of a case on preparation of mass riots and destabilization.
- Member of the European Parliament from Romania, Siegfried Muresan, said LIGA.netrussia realizes that these elections are its last a chance to thwart Moldova's ambitions on joining the EU.
