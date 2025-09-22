More than 250 searches were conducted in Moldova in the case of unrest. Some of them were conducted on Dodon's associates

Mass riots were planned in Moldova on the eve of the elections, which were to be coordinated from Russia

Police of Moldova (Illustrative photo: politia.md)

On September 22, law enforcement officers conducted more than 250 searches in Moldova as part of a case of preparation for mass riots and destabilization. This was reported by the General Inspectorate of Police of the country, reports Newsmaker.

The searches are taking place simultaneously in several localities, both at individuals and in some penitentiary institutions. According to law enforcement, these actions could have been coordinated from Russia through "criminal elements.".

"The operation involves more than 100 people from different parts of the country. The searches are related to a criminal case on preparation of mass riots and destabilization, which were coordinated from the Russian Federation through criminal elements," law enforcement officers said .

Police promise to report the results of the searches later.

The pro-Russian former president of Moldova and leader of the Socialist Party Igor Dodon said, that searches are taking place in the north of the country at the homes of his associates: heads of the party's territorial organizations in Drochia and Riscani. He accused the current president of the country Maia Sandu of trying to disrupt the September 28 parliamentary elections.

"The criminal regime of PAS (Action and Solidarity Party) is trying to intimidate us, to scare people, to silence us. Maia Sandu and PAS are already looking for excuses to cancel the elections because they know they will get a bad result on September 28. What we are seeing these days is the agony of a yellow dictatorship. They know that their political end is near," Dodon said .