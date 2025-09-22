The Kremlin's plan is to undermine the chances of President Maia Sandu's party in the September 28 elections

Maya Sandu (Photo: EPA)

Russia has developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections to be held in late September to disrupt the country's course toward joining the European Union. About reports Bloomberg, after reviewing the documents.

According to the documents, the multi-level strategy, which was finalized in the spring and coordinated directly from the Kremlin, is aimed at undermining the chances of President Poroshenko's Action and Solidarity party Mai Sandu in the September 28 elections and its subsequent removal from power.

According to the documents, this transaction is planned to:

→ recruitment of Moldovan citizens abroad (in particular, in Russia) to vote at polling stations in the EU and other countries;

→ organization of destructive protests;

→ large-scale disinformation campaigns on social media;

→ use of compromising materials to put pressure on public officials to disrupt or sabotage the electoral process.

Bloomberg was unable to confirm whether Russia is implementing these plans as Moldova's election campaign reaches its climax this week.

At the same time, two European officials familiar with the materials said they were "almost certain" that the Kremlin intended to implement most of the plans.