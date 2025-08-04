Moldova uncovers a scheme to bribe voters through an app operated from Russia

Police urged Moldovan citizens not to use the Taito app and not to leave their personal data

Moldova (Illustrative photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

The General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova has announced a new scheme of illegal financing and bribery of voters, which is managed from Russia through the Taito app. This was reported by the media NewsMaker.

Law enforcers announced the disclosure of a new scheme of illegal financing and electoral corruption coordinated from Russia through the Taito app, which operates on the Telegram platform.

A video released by the Moldovan police says that citizens registered on the website should participate in protests, bribe voters and support a specific candidate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

When registering, users are required to provide a photo of an identity document, a phone number, and a video of their face for identification. Then the person agrees to the processing of personal data and the creation of a personal account.

There is a separate chat room for each locality, where participants receive information and instructions from coordinators, according to the police.

"People are promised tens of thousands of lei per month for participating in illegal activities, but in the end they do not receive money. Do not join this program and do not share your personal data," the police urged.

Law enforcers reminded that bribing voters in Moldova is punishable by imprisonment or a fine.

The media reminded that in late June, searches were conducted in Moldova as part of a criminal case on preparations for bribing voters in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspects, a man and a woman aged 38 and 50, acting in the interests of the criminal organization of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, used the new Taito app to communicate in closed groups with citizens for recruitment for electoral purposes.