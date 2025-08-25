Trump says Putin doesn't want to meet with Zelensky because he doesn't like him
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyybecause he doesn't like him. About it said head of state Donald Trump during a meeting with journalists.
"Because he (Zelenskyy – ed.) does not like him (Putin – ed.). He does not like him. I have people I don't like. I don't like meeting them," Trump said.
He also called Ukraine's war with Russia a "conflict of personalities."
"The war between Ukraine and Russia has turned out to be a great conflict of personalities. We are going to stop it," Trump said.
The US president also said that he was discussing nuclear weapons with the Russian dictator.
"Missiles, nuclear weapons – we are talking about many different things. We are talking about limiting nuclear weapons, and we will involve China in this. We have the most, Russia has the second most, and China has the third most, but China is far behind, although in five years it will catch up," Trump said.
- on August 15, 2025, Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska. They ended without a ceasefire agreement. About the summit read in the chronicle LIGA.net.
- According to The Guardian, Trump to walk away from negotiations about peace in Ukraine to wait for the meeting between Zelensky and Putin.
- on August 20, President Zelensky said that his possible meeting with Putin should be in a neutral country in Europenoting that Ukraine agrees to hold the summit in Austria or Switzerland.
