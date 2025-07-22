Tarlev, a supporter of Moscow, could not answer whether it was true that the idea of unification was invented in Russia

Irina Vlah, Igor Dodon, Vasile Tarlev and Vladimir Voronin (Photo: DUMITRU DORU / EPA)

In Moldova, four pro-Russian parties have decided to unite in a single bloc to participate in the parliamentary elections. About reported moldovan media outlet Newsmaker.

This plan was announced at a joint briefing by the leaders of the Socialists, Communists, Heart of Moldova and Future of Moldova political parties Igor Dodon (the previous president of the country), Vladimir Voronin, Irina Vlach and Vasyle Tarlev.

The leader of the Heart of Moldova said that in the future parliament, the bloc's members will not enter into a coalition with the ruling Action and Solidarity party (PAS), to which the president belongs Maya Sandu.

"Removing PAS from power is an important task for the upcoming elections. But the mission of our Bloc does not end there. We are going to the parliament to take responsibility for governing the country. To form a governing majority, to approve a new government that will stop the destruction and rebuild Moldova is what the people of Moldova expect from us," the pro-Russian activist said.

The name of the electoral bloc and the names of future candidates have not yet been announced.

The media asked Tarlev, the leader of the Future of Moldova, to comment on rumors that the idea to create the bloc originated in Russia. Instead, the politician switched to another topic: "You are a pretty lady, like all our Moldovan women, and unfortunately, you believe in lies. Please be patient. Today at a briefing we announced our intention to form an electoral bloc. As for its name and other issues, everything will come in due time."

In recent months, the leaders of these parties have repeatedly appeared together, including during visits to the aggressor country of Russia.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova will be held on September 28.