Russian drone crashes on the roof of a house in Moldova – photos

On the night of November 25, six unmanned aerial vehicles violated the airspace of Moldova

Russian drones (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the morning of Tuesday, November 25, a Russian drone crashed on the roof of a building in Moldova. About it reported General Inspectorate of Police.

The drone crashed in the village of Nizhni Kuguresti, Floresti district in the north of the country. The UAV was found on the roof of a watchman's house.

A team from the police explosives department is working at the scene. People have been evacuated and the perimeter has been cordoned off by law enforcement officers from the Floresti district.

The police promised to make the details public later.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Moldova confirmedreported that during the attack on Ukraine, six Russian drones violated the country's airspace.

The first UAV was spotted in the direction of Vynohradivka-Vulcanesti, later it moved towards the state border with Romania, in the area between Kolibashi, Cahul district, and Vadul lui Isac. The drone crossed the airspace at an altitude of approximately 1500 meters.

Subsequently, air surveillance systems detected five more drones crossing the airspace of the settlements of Donduseni, Orhei, Bender, Vadul lui-Voda, and Floresti. One of them landed on the roof of a house.

Photo: Police of Moldova

On the night of November 19, one unmanned aerial vehicle violated airspace in Romania and Moldova, as confirmed by the military of both countries.

November 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova protested to the Russian ambassador in connection with the flight of a drone over the country's territory.