Russians strike at Zaporizhzhia – there are dead and wounded

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

On the evening of November 20, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing deaths and injuries. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration (OVA).

As of the time of publication, five people were killed and three wounded, and houses, shops, and a market were damaged in the attack.

"All emergency services are working at the scene," the official said.

