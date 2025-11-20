Russians strike at Zaporizhzhia – there are dead and wounded
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
On the evening of November 20, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing deaths and injuries. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration (OVA).
As of the time of publication, five people were killed and three wounded, and houses, shops, and a market were damaged in the attack.
"All emergency services are working at the scene," the official said.
- On the evening of November 20, it became known that the number of people killed in the Russian strike in Ternopil has increased to 28 people. President Zelenskyy said that during his talks with the United States, the shelling was discussed – Washington had received data on foreign components in Russian missiles.
