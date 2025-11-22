Russians attack residential area in Zaporizhzhia – there are victims
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
On Saturday evening, November 22, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
"The Russians struck a residential neighborhood, where people are just living their lives. Where there should be safety and silence. Now there is rubble, smoke, damaged houses, cars, a store," he wrote.
At least five people are known to be wounded.
Judging by the photo, the above-mentioned store is located on the first floor of a residential building:
- Earlier, on November 20, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, there were deaths and injuries.
- On the night of the 22nd, the Russian Federation attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania.
- In the evening of the same day, search and rescue operations in Ternopil were completed after a Russian missile attack on the city on November 19. The strike killed more than three dozen people, including children. Six people, including a child, are still missing.
Comments (0)