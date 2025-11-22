On Saturday evening, November 22, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

"The Russians struck a residential neighborhood, where people are just living their lives. Where there should be safety and silence. Now there is rubble, smoke, damaged houses, cars, a store," he wrote.

At least five people are known to be wounded.

Judging by the photo, the above-mentioned store is located on the first floor of a residential building:

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA
  • Earlier, on November 20, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, there were deaths and injuries.
  • On the night of the 22nd, the Russian Federation attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania.
  • In the evening of the same day, search and rescue operations in Ternopil were completed after a Russian missile attack on the city on November 19. The strike killed more than three dozen people, including children. Six people, including a child, are still missing.
strikeZaporizhzhia