On Saturday evening, November 22, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

"The Russians struck a residential neighborhood, where people are just living their lives. Where there should be safety and silence. Now there is rubble, smoke, damaged houses, cars, a store," he wrote.

At least five people are known to be wounded.

Judging by the photo, the above-mentioned store is located on the first floor of a residential building:

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

