Search and rescue operations have been completed in Ternopil after a Russian missile strike on the city on November 19 that killed more than three dozen people, including children. Six people, including a child, are still missing, said The State Emergency Service.

"The main rescue and search operations were carried out at two locations. At one of them, an apartment building was heavily damaged, with some people trapped in the rubble and blocked in their apartments. Rescuers extinguished the fires and dismantled the structures simultaneously," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian attack killed 33 people, including six children, and injured 94 people, including 18 children.

Emergency workers managed to rescue 46 people, including seven children, while six people, including one child, remain missing.

The rescuers found three pets (two cats and a parrot) and handed them over to their owners.

In total, about 1,298 tons of construction waste was removed.

The work lasted for more than four days and ended on November 22 at 18:00: it involved SES units from nine regions, dog handlers, heavy equipment, doctors and psychologists.

"The work was carried out in difficult conditions, in particular manually at the level of the fifth or sixth floors," the agency notes.

At the same time, investigative actions are ongoing.

Photo: SES

