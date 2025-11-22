Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania shut down after Russian attack – photos

Damaged checkpoint (Photo: facebook.com/UkraineCustoms)

On the night of November 22, Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania, and it is temporarily suspending operations. About it said customs Service.

The enemy struck with drones and damaged the infrastructure of the Orlivka ferry complex. The international checkpoint temporarily suspends operations, and Ukrainians are asked to use other nearby checkpoints to cross the border.

All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, the customs service said.

How to reported oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said that in the south of the region, civilian objects were damaged by the enemy attack, including facades, roofs and glazing of administrative buildings. In a parking lot, 11 trucks were damaged.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured.

Romania raised two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets for airspace monitoring and defense, reported the Ministry of National Defense of the country. Around 01:33, a Russian drone was spotted near Izmail on the border with Romania, but it did not enter the country's airspace. At 03:42, the aircraft returned to the air base.

