Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds": a high-rise building is on fire – photos, video

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds": a high-rise building is on fire – photos, videoupdated
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the morning of December 16, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds", causing a high-rise building to catch fire. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, to .
Residents of the upper floors are being evacuated. Apartments on two floors of the building burned down as a result of an attack by an enemy "shahed".
The fire occurred in four apartments.
Two victims are known – a man received a shrapnel wound, a woman was poisoned by carbon monoxide.
- On the afternoon of December 14, Russians attacked several districts of Zaporizhzhia, damaging a gas station and leaving 1,000 subscribers without power.
