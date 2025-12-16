Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds": a high-rise building is on fire – photos, video

On the morning of December 16, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds", causing a high-rise building to catch fire. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, to .

Residents of the upper floors are being evacuated. Apartments on two floors of the building burned down as a result of an attack by an enemy "shahed".

The fire occurred in four apartments.

Two victims are known – a man received a shrapnel wound, a woman was poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Photo: Telegram / ivan_fedorov_zp

