On December 14, Russia attacked civilians in Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties. Video from law enforcement officer's body cameras after the attacks published Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department.

"Today, in broad daylight, the enemy cynically struck at civilians, there are victims. Patrol policemen immediately worked side by side with other services to help the victims, evacuated people to safe places and handed them over to medics," he wrote.

However, Biloshytskyi added, the occupiers repeatedly attack when rescue operations are already underway: a patrol policeman and a rescuer were wounded in such attacks.

The head of the regional administration Ivan Fedorov reported that 14 people have been treated by doctors: "Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims."

Earlier, the official said that the strikes, in particular, destroyed the premises of an ATB supermarket in one of the city's residential areas. Other damage included blackout.