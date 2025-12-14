Russia attacks Odesa region again: energy, transport and infrastructure under attack

The enemy launched a massive attack on the region, specialists are working to repair the damage

Oleh Kiper (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

On the night of December 14, Russia massively attacked the energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure of Odesa region with drones. About this reported oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.

According to him, there was no information about the victims. All relevant services are working at the sites of the attacks, and the authorities have set up resilience centers to help the population. Critical infrastructure is running on generators.

"Everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences of another attack as soon as possible. Rescuers and public utilities are fully engaged, law enforcement officers are recording yet another war crime of the Russian Federation against civilians," said Kiper.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthe Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine reported that all necessary services have been working since December 13 to restore electricity, heat and water supply in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Dnipro regions after another enemy attack.

According to him, the Russians are delaying a full-scale war. Over the past week, the enemy launched more than 1,500 attack drones, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs and 46 missiles across Ukraine.