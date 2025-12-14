Russia strikes ATB supermarket in Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded – video, photos

Before the strike, the threat of tactical aircraft and anti-aircraft gunships was announced in the region, and the victims are being examined by doctors

Strike on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On the morning of December 14, Russia attacked a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia. There are wounded, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

At around 10:00, an air alert was issued in the city and region due to the threat of tactical aircraft and guided aerial bombs. Fedorov reported at least four wounded, who are being treated by medics.

The premises of the ATB supermarket in a residential area of one of the city's districts were destroyed.

The damaged supermarket (Photo: OVA)

The victims (Photo: OVA)