Russia strikes ATB supermarket in Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded – video, photos

Russia strikes ATB supermarket in Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded – video, photossupplemented
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
On the morning of December 14, Russia attacked a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia. There are wounded, reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
At around 10:00, an air alert was issued in the city and region due to the threat of tactical aircraft and guided aerial bombs. Fedorov reported at least four wounded, who are being treated by medics.
The premises of the ATB supermarket in a residential area of one of the city's districts were destroyed.
- december 14 Russia attacked again Odesa region, energy, transportation, and infrastructure were targeted by drones.
