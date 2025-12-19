Queues at the Mayaks Disappeared: SBGS told how to go to Moldova without going through Odesa region

Demchenko noted that there is no way to cross the damaged bridge and advised to go to Moldova through Vinnytsia region

Bridge in the village of Mayaki (Photo: uc.od.ua)

As of the morning of December 19, there were no more queues near the village of Mayaki in Odesa region, where the enemy damaged the bridge on December 18. The night before, there were still queues on both sides of the road, said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, during a telethon.

"As of this morning, people realize the complexity of the situation and that it will not be resolved so quickly. That's why there is no traffic congestion near this place," he said.

Demchenko said that four checkpoints on the border with Moldova are working and can process citizens both for entry and exit. These are Palanka, Starokozache, Reni and Orlivka. But traffic in the direction of Odesa from Moldova is limited.

Ukrainian and Moldovan border guards are conducting outreach and explaining to people that due to Russia's actions, it is difficult to travel through these checkpoints into Ukraine because the bridge is damaged. Anyone who wants to travel is encouraged to choose other routes.

"If we talk about traffic restrictions due to the damaged bridge, it is impossible to drive towards the border. Law enforcement officers are also conducting explanatory work among people who are trying to drive on this road," said Demchenko.

He advised choosing those checkpoints that are easy to reach and that will allow you to leave Ukraine. In particular, you can leave through Vinnytsia region. Moldova is the second most frequently traveled destination for Ukrainians after Poland, the SBGS spokesman said.