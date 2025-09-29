General Staff confirms Ukrainian Armed Forces missile strike on plant in Bryansk region at a distance of 240 km

The Eletrodetal plant in the Russian city of Karachev is hit. Ukrainian missiles fly over 240 km

Photo: ASTRA

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the missile attack on the Russian enterprise "Eletrodetal" in Bryansk region, which manufactures products for military needs.

The operation was carried out by missile and artillery units in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Four "products" were launched at OJSC Karachevsky Plant Electrodetal (Karachev, Bryansk Region, Russia). The flight range is over 240 kilometers.

Explosions and a fire were reported on the territory of the facility, the results of the damage are being clarified.

Karachevsky Electrodetal produces a variety of electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency and combined connectors. The products are used in the aerospace, electronics, instrumentation and other industries. These include connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

Russian propagandists also wrote about the damage to the plant, while local authorities traditionally do not recognize the consequences – they officially reported only a missile threat and 24 drones allegedly shot down or intercepted over the Bryansk region.