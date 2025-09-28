Belgorod: Russians claim missile attack and electricity problems – video

Belgorod in the evening of September 28 (Photo: social networks)

On the evening of September 28, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod amid an announcement of a missile threat. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the infrastructure had been hit and that there were problems with electricity.

According to the occupier, there are "quite significant" power outages in Belgorod.

Gladkov claims that it was a rocket attack that hit the city, and claims to have allegedly injured two people.

The first missile threat took place in Belgorod region from 18:32 to 19:17 Kyiv time.

The invaders announced the second attack almost an hour later: it lasted from 20:04 to 20:32, and the governor announced the repeated shelling of the city.

Gladkov also claimed that the strikes were allegedly carried out by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on these attacks.

Meanwhile, Russian resources report problems with electricity and water supply not only in the regional center but also in the region.

Videos of the impact and blackout in the city are circulating on social media. The video contains foul language, 18+.