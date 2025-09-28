The Institute of Cardiology in Kyiv continued to work after the Russian attack – photos

The building of a medical institution in the capital was damaged on the third to fifth floors, there are victims

Photo: Facebook / Ministry of Health

The Academician M.D. Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology in Kyiv, damaged by the Russian attack on September 28, continues to operate, reported the Ministry of Health.

"The building was damaged at the level of the third to fifth floors, but despite the attack, the institution continues to operate. All services are working at the scene, and the investigation and damage assessment are underway," the statement said.

A nurse and a patient were killed in the occupiers' attack, reported interior minister Ihor Klymenko.

