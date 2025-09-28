The Institute of Cardiology in Kyiv continued to work after the Russian attack – photos
The Academician M.D. Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology in Kyiv, damaged by the Russian attack on September 28, continues to operate, reported the Ministry of Health.
"The building was damaged at the level of the third to fifth floors, but despite the attack, the institution continues to operate. All services are working at the scene, and the investigation and damage assessment are underway," the statement said.
A nurse and a patient were killed in the occupiers' attack, reported interior minister Ihor Klymenko.
- On the night of September 28, Russians launched nearly six hundred UAVs and more than 40 missiles at Ukraine the massive attack lasted more than 12 hours.
- In Kyiv, four people were killed, including a 12-year-old girl. There are more than 70 wounded across Ukraine, including 14 in the capital.
- As a result of Russian strikes – more than 100 civilian objects were damaged. Over 1,500 rescuers and police officers were involved in the response in 11 regions.
